Bilawal condemns explosion near Karachi airport

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned an explosion that occurred near Karachi airport the previous night. He directed the Sindh chief minister to a report on the incident. The PPP chairman also directed to take foolproof measures to ensure peace and order in the province. Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in the blast. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast. He also reiterated his support for efforts to end terrorism and extremism.

Sindh Governor condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack near Karachi Airport that took place on Sunday night.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the killing of two Chinese nationals.

The governor said that the terrorist attack was on Pakistan-China friendship and added it would not be affected by such terrorist attacks.

He said that the protection of the Chinese people was the first priority of the government and all resources would be used in this regard.

He further said that culprits involved in the terrorist attack would not be spared.