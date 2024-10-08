Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Brick kiln owners warned

NEWS WIRE
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Environment Protection Department has warned brick kiln owners in the district to shift their units to zigzag technology as no kiln in future will be allowed to operate. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here Monday that inspection of brick kilns continues on a daily basis and strict legal action is being taken against violators. He said that during inspections at Chak No 117-JB, Chak No 205-RB, Chak No 720-RB, Chak No 210-RB and Chak No 229-RB, owners had been directed to follow SOPs.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024