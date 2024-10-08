Clash erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly during Chief Minister Gandapur's speech

A clash erupted on Tuesday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition during Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's speech in the assembly.

Opposition lawmakers protested against being given the microphone to Gandapur, expressing frustration over not being allowed to voice their thoughts in the assembly.

The situation escalated into a scuffle between Iqbal Wazir of PTI-Parliamentarians and Naik Muhammad of PTI.

Security personnel intervened, ejecting all outsiders from the assembly amid the chaos.