Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Clash erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly during Chief Minister Gandapur's speech

Clash erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly during Chief Minister Gandapur's speech
Web Desk
7:57 PM | October 08, 2024
National

A clash erupted on Tuesday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition during Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's speech in the assembly.

Opposition lawmakers protested against being given the microphone to Gandapur, expressing frustration over not being allowed to voice their thoughts in the assembly.

The situation escalated into a scuffle between Iqbal Wazir of PTI-Parliamentarians and Naik Muhammad of PTI.

Security personnel intervened, ejecting all outsiders from the assembly amid the chaos.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024