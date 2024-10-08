CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif convenes provincial cabinet meeting today

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has called a provincial cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at 12 PM in the Chief Minister’s office to address a range of important issues.

The cabinet will review 45 agenda items submitted by 22 departments, including discussions on the repair of the Punjab government’s helicopter.

Sources reveal that the meeting will also approve the Collective Marriage Program and deliberate on modifications to several development schemes, including the addition and removal of certain projects.