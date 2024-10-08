Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif convenes provincial cabinet meeting today

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif convenes provincial cabinet meeting today
Web Desk
10:21 AM | October 08, 2024
National

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has called a provincial cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at 12 PM in the Chief Minister’s office to address a range of important issues.

The cabinet will review 45 agenda items submitted by 22 departments, including discussions on the repair of the Punjab government’s helicopter.

Sources reveal that the meeting will also approve the Collective Marriage Program and deliberate on modifications to several development schemes, including the addition and removal of certain projects.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728348048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024