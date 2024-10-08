Constable shot dead over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD - A police constable was over marriage dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station, here on Monday. Police spokesman said that one constable Shahid Haleem r/o Chak No.191-RB Malloani Harlan was purchasing daily use items from a shop when his rivals opened fire at him. As a result, the constable received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment. Receiving information,City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the Superintendent of Police(SP) Madina division to probe into the matter in addition to ensure arrest of the culprits,spokesman added.

ALL SET FOR UAF CONVOCATION ON TUESDAY

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has completed all necessary arrangements for organizing its 28th Convocation here on Tuesday (October 08,2024) in a most befitting manner. UAF spokesman said here on Monday that Chancellor UAF/Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan would attend the convocation as chief guest and later he would confer degrees and medals upon the university graduates. He said that Vice Chancellor (VC) UAF,Prof Dr.Iqrar Ahmad Khan would preside over the function which would commence at 11 a.m. in D-Ground of the university. All necessary arrangements have been finalized in addition to assigning tasks to various committees for making the convocation a successful event,he added.

TWO FESCO EMPLOYEES BOOKED OVER POWER THEFT

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked two employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) including Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Test Inspector on the charge of pilfering electricity. FIA spokesperson said here on Monday that SDO Waseem Bari and Test Inspector Khalid Hussain were allegedly stealing electricity by altering meters at their residences in Chak No.197-RB Baghwala.

On receiving information, FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad registered separate cases while further investigation was underway, he added.