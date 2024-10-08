Corporal punishment has no place in our education system. It is a counterproductive and harmful practice that can have severe, long-lasting consequences on students’ physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Research has consistently shown that corporal punishment can lead to depression, anxiety, decreased self-esteem, impaired cognitive function, and increased aggression.

Teachers are trained professionals who should utilise effective, non-violent methods to manage classrooms and promote discipline. Alternative strategies such as positive reinforcement, restorative justice, emotional intelligence, and conflict resolution have proven successful. Rather than resorting to corporal punishment, teachers should strive to understand and address the underlying issues driving student behaviour.

The government must take immediate action to protect students from this harmful practice. We urge policymakers to ban corporal punishment in all educational institutions and provide teachers with training on alternative discipline methods. By promoting a safe and supportive learning environment, we can foster the well-being and success of all students.

Furthermore, corporal punishment undermines the very purpose of education: to nurture and empower future generations. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools prioritise student well-being, safety, and academic achievement. We must work together to create a more compassionate and effective education system.

In conclusion, corporal punishment is a harmful and outdated practice that must be eradicated from our education system. We call on the government to take decisive action and safeguard the rights and dignity of all students.

ULFAT NAZEER,

Singanisar.