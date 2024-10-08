Crackdowns against underage drivers continues in Bahawalpur district: DPO Sarfraz

Bahawalpur - The series of crackdowns against motorcycle and vehicle drivers under the age of 18 continues in Bahawalpur district. Every citizen must use a helmet while driving a motorcycle, it is the duty of all of us to obey the law, said District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan. The traffic police under the command of District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan issued a detailed report about the challans and fines issued last month. In terms of the challans, the traffic police Bahawalpur arrested 2042 unregistered vehicles, 7062 without license, 191 speeding vehicles. As many as 2993 challans were issued for lane violation while 2469 challans were issued against vehicles with black glasses. Similarly, a total of 18873 challans including 2168 minors, 1571 challans of non-helmet users, 293 challans of mobile phone users while driving and 85 other challans were implemented. Traffic Police Bahawalpur imposed fines of more than 1 crore rupees in the last one month for violating traffic rules. Sarfaraz Khan said in this regard that the series of awareness programs related to traffic rules is going on and this Guidance is also being provided to citizens in this regard. Citizens are requested to avoid trouble and do not allow their young children to use motorcycles and vehicles. Obeying the law is the duty of all of us.

World Cotton Day observed at IUB

National Cotton Breeding Institute, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a special event on World Cotton Day under the theme “Cotton for Good”. Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Research Scientist Eurofins Agro Science Services Australia Waqas Zahid, Director National Cotton Breeding Institute Dr Usman Aziz, Dr Moin, Iftikhar Ali, Dr Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Humayun Raza and other faculty members and students participated.

Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi emphasized the important role of cotton in Pakistan’s economy and the importance of collaborative research and development in increasing productivity and sustainability.

The participants said it served as a platform to create awareness about challenges and opportunities of cotton production while promoting collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future of cotton production in Pakistan.

Later, the participants, teachers and students cut a cake and participated in an awareness walk in

connection with the World Cotton Day.