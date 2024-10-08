Deregulated Regulators

Who will regulate the regulators? It seems even the most respected pillars of society cannot be trusted. The fact that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached a magistrate for arrest warrants against the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for refusing to appear before the investigation agency and answer basic questions about his affairs highlights the depth of the problem. These allegations should not be taken lightly.

A DRAP employee had accused the CEO of owning a pharmaceutical company, which would constitute a clear conflict of interest given that DRAP oversees the regulation of therapeutic medicine, veterinary goods, and medicinal production in Pakistan. Despite applications filed by NAB and the FIA, the CEO has refused to appear before the court and has even terminated the whistleblower who initially made the allegations. This action, in the eyes of the public, can be seen as a tacit admission of guilt. This situation must be addressed urgently because if the credibility of the regulator overseeing life-saving medicines is compromised, it endangers everyone. Trust in any medicine produced in Pakistan or authorised by DRAP could erode completely.

DRAP has been involved in many high-profile disputes with multinational pharmaceutical companies, but the CEO’s involvement in such a blatant conflict of interest, where he is accused of owning a pharmaceutical company while regulating the industry, is deeply disappointing. While the CEO must be held accountable for his actions, it raises important questions: how was he appointed in the first place? Was there no due diligence before making such a significant appointment? And how did his ownership of a pharmaceutical company go unnoticed for so long?

These difficult questions demand answers from both the government and the regulatory authority. The situation needs immediate rectification to restore trust in what should be a noble profession, free from personal gain or undue influence.