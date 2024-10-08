Devsinc welcomes Crebar as CBO

LAHORE - Devsinc has welcomed Andy Crebar as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). Andy will spearhead the company’s global expansion and strategic growth. With a vision to dominate key international markets, Devsinc has evolved from a startup partner to a powerhouse serving diverse industries.

Devsinc is an emerging IT player in Pakistan and aims to make a mark with global expansion. Devsinc is not new to the IT landscape of Pakistan, with over 1700 tech experts working from two world-class delivery centers. Devsinc has the salience to have over 70 technologies enabled in over 10 industries in areas of over 12 core IT services. The capability doesn’t end here, Devsinc has over 3000 clients in 23+ countries with an exceptional reputation. With the company’s ongoing rebranding and globalization process, Devsinc is poised to align marketing strategies to attract larger enterprises, both in existing markets and new, untapped regions.

Andy’s extensive background in business strategy, enterprise growth, and digital transformation makes him the perfect fit for this role. His leadership will drive Devsinc’s global business strategy, focusing on market penetration and building impactful relationships to bring transformative change and deliver impeccable value to clients globally.

Usman Asif, CEO of Devsinc, expressed his support and positive regard about Andy’s addition to the leadership team: “Having Andy on board is a game-changer for us. His experience building and scaling businesses aligns perfectly with our vision of global growth. With Andy’s leadership, we are confident that Devsinc will continue to innovate, reach new heights, and deliver unparalleled IT solutions to enterprises across industries.”

Andy was exhilarated to add “I’ve worked with Devsinc over the last 10 years, and their partnership-driven model commitment to improvement and growth has always resonated with me,” said Andy. “I’m excited to be part of a company that not only delivers cutting-edge solutions but also strives to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the IT space. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of Devsinc. Together with the team, I look forward to exploring new markets and creating value for our clients at a scale we’ve never seen before.”

With Andy leading the untapped market expansion, Devsinc aims to significantly increase its client base in these regions. The company’s broader strategy focuses on delivering tailored IT services to medium and large enterprises that are seeking to enhance their digital capabilities in an ever-evolving marketplace.