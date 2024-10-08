FBR denies further extension for income tax returns filing deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has firmly denied the possibility of extending the deadline for filing returns beyond October 14. FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad emphasized that the last date for submission remains fixed.

He warned that after the deadline, the SIM cards of non-filers would be blocked, preventing them from purchasing vehicles or plots. He urged the public not to wait until the last moment and to file their returns promptly.

On October 1, the FBR had announced a 14-day extension to the original deadline, which was set to expire on September 30. This decision was made during a special meeting chaired by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial. The official notification confirming the new deadline of October 14 has been issued.

In related news, during the recent meeting, FBR officials reported that tax collection for September reached Rs 1,106 billion, exceeding the target of Rs 1,098 billion. So far, approximately 2.9 million taxpayers have submitted their returns as of September 28, a significant increase from the 1.4 million returns filed by the same date last year.