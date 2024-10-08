FDA seals six plots for commercial activities

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six plots for illegal commercial activities illegally in Sir Syed Town area on Monday. According to official sources, the enforcement team stopped businesses on plot No 35, 36, 37, 39, 47 and 56 in A-block. The owners have been directed to pay their pending dues immediately, if they want to resume their businesses. The sources added that property owners have been directed to convert their properties into commercial entities by following legal procedures, or criminal cases will be registered against them.