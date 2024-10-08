Food Authority seizes large quantity of substandard meat & honey

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued its crackdown on Monday on businesses involved in adulteration and the sale of unhealthy food across the province.

In the provincial metropolis of Peshawar and Lower Dir district, teams from the KP Halal Food Authority conducted raids, recovering hundreds of kilograms of substandard meat, dead chickens, and fake honey. Legal action was initiated against those found responsible.

According to details, a spokesperson for the KP Halal Food Authority said that special teams conducted inspections at various checkpoints, including the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, Ring Road, and near the Haji Camp Bus Station. During these inspections, a vehicle arriving from Punjab was found carrying 300 kilograms of spoiled and unhealthy meat and liver, which was immediately disposed of on-site.

In another operation, acting on a tip-off, the food safety team raided a shop in Peshawar’s poultry market and seized over 300 kilograms of dead chickens, which were also destroyed on the spot.

Similarly, in Lower Dir district, the KP Food Safety team inspected a hotel on the Timergara bypass. Inside the hotel, a room was being used to manufacture fake honey. The team seized over 200 kilograms of the fake product, which was confiscated by food authority officials.

In addition, the spokesperson mentioned that hefty fines were imposed on the owners, and further legal proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Halal Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, praised the food safety teams for their successful raids and emphasized that strict action would be taken against those involved in the sale of substandard and hazardous food items, with no leniency to be shown in such cases.