FUUAST fee hike: SHC reserves verdict

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on a plea against fee hike in the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST). Students of FUUAST Law Department moved the SHC against 50 percent hike in fees. The students in their prayer stated that as per law, 10 percent fee can be increased yearly, but the same has been jacked up by 50 percent on the ‘verbal orders’. The plea further stated that fee structure of various departments has been revised and the massive increase has created problems for the students. The SHC after hearing the arguments from both the side has reserved its verdict on the plea.