Global sports icons unite in solidarity with Palestine amid year of Gaza onslaught

Many prominent figures from the world of sports have shown their support for Palestine, which has been under brutal Israeli offensive since the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 of last year.

From Formula One to tennis, from football to basketball, numerous sports stars have taken a public stand for Palestine, despite limitations and restrictions imposed by their respective authorities.

Israeli strikes, shelling, and ground attacks have killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past year, including at least 400 sportspeople, while, like much of the enclave, most of its sports facilities have been reduced to ruins in the relentless onslaught.

'Enough is enough'

Calls for an end to the fighting have permeated expressions of pro-Palestinian support, including by seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Seven months into Israel's offensive, Hamilton called for a halt to the attacks on the Gaza Strip which had by then caused a major humanitarian catastrophe.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop — for the children, for their families, and for their lives," the 39-year-old Mercedes driver from UK wrote in an Instagram story on May 28.

Putting on a more visual expression of pro-Palestinian support, eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving attended a post-match news conference on Nov. 18 wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

In football, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona took to Instagram in May to question pro-Israeli support in spite of the devastation in Gaza.

The former French player asked, "Is there anyone left to defend these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not condemn the criminals? Are there still states that still arm these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not call this a genocide? Is there anyone left who would not shed a tear in the face of such horror?"

His compatriot, veteran striker Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, made an appeal for the victims of indiscriminate Israeli attacks against Palestinians.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," he said on X last year. Benzema had joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June 2023.

Coco Gauff, the US Open women's singles champion in 2023, highlighted the need for public awareness and action to bring change for the Palestinians, telling UAE state-owned newspaper The National: "I feel like it's very ignorant to say you're not aware because it is everywhere, you see it on the news and I think it's important for us as privileged civilians to do our research and just continue to demand our leaders to make a change and I will not advocate for that.

Many athletes have shown their support with financial aid as well.

Another tennis star, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, announced in November 2023 that she would donate a part of her prize money from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals to the Palestinian cause.

World-famous football striker, Egyptian Mohamed Salah (also known as Mo Salah), had also announced an undisclosed amount of donations to the people of the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Celtic's Green Brigade pioneers tribune protests against Israel

In addition to athletes, fan groups such as the Green Brigade have also taken stands against Israel's actions.

The fan group for Scottish football club Celtic announced in October 2023 that they would display the Palestinian flag at matches, which they have done consistently since then.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, fined Celtic a total of €29,000 ($31,582) over a number of incidents, including the actions of the Green Brigade fans group, which was banned by the Scottish club from attending its away matches but has remained insistent on their pro-Palestinian support.

Celtic lifted the ban later in the season and the group continued their anti-Israel protests through the club's Champions League campaign.

"They can oppress you, they can imprison you, but they will never break your spirit. Gaza, Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus. You’ll never walk alone," read banners held up by Green Brigade members in their match against Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava at Glasgow's Celtic Park on Sept. 18.

On Tuesday's match against Borussia Dortmund in Germany, which was ended 7-1 in favor of the German side, they displayed Palestinian and Lebanese flags to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Green Brigade is not the only spectator group to stand with Palestine.

During the February's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz vs. Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague held in Spain, some sections of the crowd waved Palestinian flags, while the Israeli team were on the court.

Though police took security measures before the game, nearly 1,000 fans brought Palestinian flags at the Buesa Arena to protest Israel.

Last October, Spanish LaLiga club Osasuna's fans also protested Israel with Palestine flags during the league game against Granada, though their main goal was to criticize Granada's Israeli striker Shon Weissman.

Weissman's social media posts in support of Israel's attacks on Palestine in the days leading up to the match had drawn backlash.

During English Premier League Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on Oct. 21, 2023, multiple Palestine flags had been shown by the spectators, despite the Premier League prohibited them.

The growing wave of support for Palestine within the sports world highlights the powerful intersection of global athletic influence and social justice movements.

Despite facing sanctions and restrictions, athletes, fan groups, and teams continue to raise their voices against the violence in Gaza, demanding an end to the suffering. As the crisis deepens, these acts of solidarity amplify the urgent calls for peace and justice, echoing across stadiums and arenas worldwide.