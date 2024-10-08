Government concedes to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's demands on constitutional amendment

After a month of negotiations, the federal government has reportedly agreed to the demands of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief in a bid to secure his backing for a constitutional amendment. According to parliamentary sources, sessions of both houses of parliament will be convened following the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Rumors suggest is expected to present his draft on the constitutional amendment to the government within the next two to three days, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are also preparing to share their drafts with the JUI-F chief.

Sources further indicated that proposed changes to the procedure for judicial appointments would come in a second phase, while amendments for establishing a constitutional court and appointing its judges would be prioritized.