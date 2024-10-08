Govt decides to shut down five IPPs having 2400MW capacity

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has decided to shut down five Independent Power Producers (IPPs), with the combined capacity of 2400 MW, including the most expensive Rousch Power Plant having generation cost of up to Rs 745/unit.

The discussions of the Task Force, formed by the Prime Minister, IPPs are underway and the Task Force is very close to an agreement for the closures of five IPPs, official source told The Nation.

According to the finding of the Task Force, some IPPs have earned a profit of up to 20 times on their investment.

The federal government and five IPPs are very close to the deal for the termination of agreements. The agreements with five IPPs set up under 1994 and 2002 power policies will be terminated, the source said.

The IPPs to be shut down, in first phase, include four RFO based power plants, and one gas based IPP, having a cumulative capacity of 2400 MW, the source said. The biggest IPP to be shut down is 1200 MW RFO based Hub Power Plant. The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) was established in 1997. The power plant consists of four generating units each rated at 323 MW gross output, while the net available output is of 1200MW.

The contract of 450 MW Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) is also being terminated, the source said. Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) was established in 1999 under 1994 energy policy framework of the Government of Pakistan.

Notably, Rousch is being considered one of the expensive IPPs, with the generation cost of up to Rs 745 per unit. The capacity payment of Rousch power was Rs 706.96 per unit, while the electricity purchase price was only Rs 38.18 per unit, taking the per unit cost to Rs 745.05 per unit.

Similarly, RFO based AES Lalpir Power Limited with the capacity of 362MW will also be shut down. Lalpir Power Limited was established in 1997.

Another Power RFO based IPP namely Atlas Power with capacity of of 224 MW will also be closed down. The establishment of Atlas Power Plant was completed in 2010.

Similarly, RFO based 136 MW Saba Power Plant will also be shut down. The IPPs was established in 1999, under the 1994 power policy.

The summary for terminating the contracts with the five IPPs will be presented to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Meanwhile, another source said that the Federal Government task force has caught several cases of misreporting by IPPs.

However, the government is facing resistance from the IPPs in the investigation against some of the private power producers, the source said.

The IPPs have earned 20 times profit on their initial investment, the source said and added that one IPP established in 2008 with the investment of Rs 11.5 billion earned a profit Rs 210 billion during the past 16 years.

The investigation of all the IPPs is underway, the source said. Some IPPs are not only blackmailing the Government on the name of investment, while others have even threatened to take the case to the International Court of Arbitration.

However, some IPPs are fully cooperating with the government team in the ongoing investigation, the source maintained.