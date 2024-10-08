Govt indecisive over calling Senate, NA sessions on judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD - The government is indecisive to call the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to restart legislative business on 26th constitutional amendment-cum-judicial package.

The main members of the ruling clique have not reached a consensus to start work on the legislative package pending for the last one month, background discussion with senior lawmakers revealed. The government is these days busy in the arrangements of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to be held in mid October.

The coalition partners of the government, the sources said, will ensure its numerical strength before moving the draft comprising around a dozen clauses mainly related to judiciary in the parliament. The political attempts to woo JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and defecting members, recently got a certificate from the apex court to cast their vote.

The Supreme Court, last week, accepting a review petition of the Supreme Court Bar Association had ruled that defecting parliamentarians should indeed be counted. The government, as per the current numerical strength, needs 224 votes in the National Assembly (NA) and 64 in the Senate to get the constitutional package passed on the basis of its numbers. The sources said that the government partners after the SCO conference will hold a meeting to deliberate upon calling the parliamentary sessions and ensure two third majority in the both the houses before the last week of October. Some of the members, the sources said, currently abroad were asked to reach back at least by the mid of October.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N’s senior parliamentarian Riaz Pirzada said that the deliberation on the constitutional package has yet to start. “The matter is on the backburner, as after the SCO summit the political mist on this matter will be cleared,” he remarked. According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif has expressed annoyance with the party’s senior members for not ensuring the magic number for the constitutional package.