Govt urged to prioritise solution to issues of small business

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has urged the government and relevant authorities to prioritise addressing the issues faced by small-scale businesses and industries in order to boost the economy and create employment opportunities in the province.

Moqeem Khan was speaking to a delegation from the Small Industrial Estate Association, Kohat Road, Peshawar, led by its president Wahid Arif Awan, on Monday. SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, Executive Committee members Muhammad Nadeem, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, and Hamood ul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The delegation included the Patron-in-Chief of the Association and former SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, former Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Aurangzeb Mohmand, association members, and small manufacturers.

The delegation congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the SCCI.

They highlighted several issues, particularly relating to electricity, gas, property tax, and other factors that have led to de-industrialization in the province.

The SCCI chief emphasised that small businesses and industries play a pivotal role in economic growth.

Fazal Moqeem Khan fully endorsed the issues raised during the meeting and promised to take them up with the relevant authorities for prompt resolution. He assured that no stone would be left unturned in resolving the issues faced by the business community. The SCCI chief also stressed the importance of unity among traders to effectively address these challenges.

The chamber president reiterated the need for special fiscal incentives for businesses and industries affected by the war.

Earlier, Association President Wahid Arif Awan, Patron-in-Chief Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, and others also spoke at the event, congratulating the newly elected office bearers of the chamber and presenting garlands to them.