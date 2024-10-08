Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Harry Kane cleared of serious injury, to remain with England squad for Nations League fixtures

M Zawar
4:21 PM | October 08, 2024
Sports

Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that England captain Harry Kane does not have a structural injury and will stay with the national team for their upcoming Nations League matches.

The striker, who scored 10 goals in eight games this season, was assessed by the Football Association’s medical staff after a knock during Bayern's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he clashed with a player and was substituted.

Despite concerns, Bayern stated, "All-clear for Harry Kane," confirming that the 31-year-old will continue with England for the upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, the FA announced that Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the matches against Greece and Finland due to injuries sustained over the weekend.

“No further additions planned at this time,” the FA added.

