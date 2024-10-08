Impactful Address at UNGA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehnaz Sharif has returned home after an extended visit to New York and London. He travelled to New York via London and followed the same route back after delivering another address at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech, he reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding principled stance on the pressing issues of Kashmir and Palestine. He emphasised that India has been illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir since 1948, while Israel has denied Palestinians their right to freedom since 1947.

During his speech, which marked his second address to the UNGA in his second term as Prime Minister since April 2022, Shehbaz Sharif drew a powerful comparison between the conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir. He should have also pointed out that both issues emerged in quick succession in 1947 and 1948, yet neither has been resolved. Both regions continue to suffer, with the UN General Assembly, its Security Council, and the international community failing to fulfil their obligations, while gross human rights violations and ongoing bloodshed in occupied Kashmir and Palestine are ignored.

Pakistan has consistently maintained a foreign policy that prioritises these two critical issues, raising awareness of the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians at every international and bilateral platform. However, the significance of highlighting them at the UNGA cannot be overstated, as India and Israel have only intensified their atrocities in the occupied territories. These actions continue without any meaningful pressure, oversight, or remorse from the global community.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s strong condemnation of these human rights abuses served as a stark reminder to the international community that it cannot remain a passive observer. The international community’s failure to forcefully challenge both India and Israel has been a persistent source of disappointment for Pakistan and other nations worldwide.

It is also worth mentioning that the Pakistani delegation, along with representatives from other Muslim states, staged a walkout when the Israeli Prime Minister began his speech. This was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a clear demonstration of the growing anger and frustration within the Islamic world over Israel’s continued atrocities in Palestine.

In addition to addressing the issue of Palestine, the Prime Minister also issued a strong warning to India, stating that Pakistan would decisively respond to any Indian aggression across the Line of Control or in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He made it clear that his government is fully committed to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This firm stance against potential Indian provocations signals Pakistan’s readiness to defend its national interests while remaining committed to peace in the region.

Besides these two critical issues, the Prime Minister also highlighted the urgent need for climate justice. He pointed out the inherent unfairness in expecting poorer nations like Pakistan to bear the costs of climate change caused by the greed and excesses of developed industrial nations. Unfortunately, these wealthy countries continue to pursue their own interests, seemingly indifferent to the disproportionate burden placed on poorer nations.

In all fairness, the Pakistani Prime Minister struck the right tone in his compelling speech before the 197-member UNGA, standing on par with other world leaders. While attending the UNGA’s 79th session, the Prime Minister also took the opportunity to meet with numerous world leaders and heads of international organisations, working diligently to promote and strengthen Pakistan’s bilateral relations with friendly countries and international bodies.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com