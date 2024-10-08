Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Indictment proceedings postponed in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
7:11 PM | October 08, 2024
National

The indictment proceedings in the new Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been postponed once again.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday. The court, without initiating any formal proceedings, adjourned the case until October 21.

Originally, the indictment against Imran Khan and his wife was scheduled for today; however, security concerns at Adiala Jail led to the delay. Jail authorities had requested the postponement of proceedings, citing security threats. The case will now be heard later this month.

Web Desk

National

