Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Interior Minister reviews preparations for upcoming SCO Summit

Interior Minister reviews preparations for upcoming SCO Summit
Web Desk
4:51 PM | October 08, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure beautification of the Red Zone and landscaping along major roads.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

The Minister also instructed that the city be adorned with beautiful flowers and fancy lights.

Mohsin Naqvi tasked the authorities with completing the renovation of the Jinnah Convention Center promptly. He also issued necessary directives for expedited completion of beautification and construction works.

Besides, the Minister directed the Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi to jointly work regarding the prevention of dengue.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024