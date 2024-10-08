Interior Minister reviews preparations for upcoming SCO Summit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure beautification of the Red Zone and landscaping along major roads.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

The Minister also instructed that the city be adorned with beautiful flowers and fancy lights.

Mohsin Naqvi tasked the authorities with completing the renovation of the Jinnah Convention Center promptly. He also issued necessary directives for expedited completion of beautification and construction works.

Besides, the Minister directed the Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi to jointly work regarding the prevention of dengue.