IPRI marks year of aggression in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Monday marked a year of aggression and genocide in Gaza by hosting a special lecture by His Excellency Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the State of Palestine, Nader K. Alturk, who spoke on “A Year of War in Gaza.” Addressing the special lecture, he outlined the trials and tribulations of the past year, stating that hapless Palestinians and Gazans were suffering, with more than 50,000 killed, millions displaced, and almost 80 percent of Gaza obliterated. He noted that Israel had attacked every human and civil installation under the guise of targeting military objectives, destroying mosques, schools, and hospitals, according to a press release.

Alturk emphasized that under International Law, besieged Palestinians have every right to defend themselves and utilize measures at their disposal for self-defense. He stated that Gaza, a region of 365 km, is now in ruins, with over a million displaced, forcing the remaining population to live in a territory of less than 30 km. He highlighted the tactics employed by Israel and the United States to distort the definition of the “Right to Return” for Palestinians under UN Resolutions. The Palestinian envoy discussed the “Greater Israel” plans, presenting a map that illustrated the Zionist state’s aggressive intentions towards its neighbors, extending to Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Alturk asserted that one year of death and destruction had exposed the incapacity and failure of international organizations, including the UN Security Council, which had failed to uphold international security as mandated by the UN Charter.

He affirmed that the legitimate government of Palestine is making every effort to advance the cause of Palestinian statehood, exploring all avenues in lawfare and diplomacy.

In his welcome address, President IPRI Dr. Raza Muhammad expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, characterizing the year-long terrorism by Israel as genocide.

He underscored the need to advocate for statehood at every forum to achieve a Two-State solution in the volatile region of the Middle East.