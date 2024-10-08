Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of girl

Peshawar - The district police of Battagram on Monday registered an FIR against jail superintendent Shehr Yar over the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old girl in custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) stated that the government hospital had confirmed the molestation of the girl, who had claimed that the jail superintendent abused her in his office.

The DPO said that a case had been registered against the jail superintendent; however, the official had obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court, which prevented his immediate arrest. Nonetheless, a departmental inquiry was being conducted against him.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home suspended the official and ordered disciplinary proceedings based on the allegations made by the female prisoner.

The ACS also constituted a two-member fact-finding committee, comprising DIG Prisons Hazara Division Umair Khan and Superintendent of District Jail Mansehra Nagina Mehsud, to investigate the matter and submit a report for the perusal of the competent authority.