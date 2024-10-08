Jam Kamal says govt aims to boost rice exports to $6-7 billion in near future

ISLAMABAD - In a meeting with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) delegation, Federal Minister for Commerce Khan called for taking measures aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s rice exports and ensuring compliance with European food safety standards. As Pakistan holds a 25% share of the European rice export market, significantly outpacing India’s 16%, the minister highlighted the need for greater collaboration between the government and exporters to maintain this competitive edge.

emphasized the critical role of rice exports in Pakistan’s economy, noting that rice is second only to cotton in export value. He remarked that rice exports are a primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7 billion in the near future. “We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe,” he stated. The minister also referenced recent diplomatic developments, specifically the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. During this visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed expanding rice and meat exports to Malaysia.

“A Pakistani business delegation will be visiting Malaysia in November, and I will personally lead it to explore new opportunities for rice and other sectors,” said . Malik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman of REAP, shared positive feedback during the meeting, reporting that Pakistan’s rice exports faced fewer regulatory challenges than many of its competitors. Only 74 Rapid Alerts for pesticides and other issues were issued against Pakistani rice exporters last year, compared to 264 for India.

He noted that Pakistan remains one of the lowest-risk countries concerning food safety standards, with countries like Turkey, India, Spain, Italy and the UK, facing significantly higher numbers of alerts. However, Jahangir expressed concern over a negative campaign that could potentially harm Pakistan’s export reputation.

stressed the importance of educating farmers to reduce the occurrence of alerts and improve the quality of rice production. Despite producing a small quantity of rice, Balochistan is known for cultivating some of the best organic rice in Pakistan, he pointed out.

The minister called for a joint effort by stakeholders to develop a five-year strategy to further enhance Pakistan’s rice export capacity and compliance with international standards. concluded by urging REAP to propose actionable suggestions on how the Ministry of Commerce can facilitate exporters in achieving the government’s ambitious export targets within the next year.

He underscored the importance of establishing a robust mechanism to address any food safety concerns, especially in the European Union, where Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) and other standards are becoming increasingly stringent. The meeting signals a proactive approach by the government to capitalize on the global demand for high-quality rice, ensuring that Pakistan remains a top player in the international market while maintaining strict adherence to global safety and quality standards. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI), led by Founder President Samina Fazil, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Khan to discuss initiatives focused on women empowerment and export growth. The minister emphasized the need for actionable proposals to boost women’s involvement in commerce and assured full government support for export-oriented projects.

The women’s chamber presented their concerns, including a request for increased inclusion of women-owned businesses in trade delegations and international trade fairs, advocacy for women leaders in decision-making boards like the Export Development Fund, and the allocation of land for a facility for women entrepreneurs. Other points discussed included follow-up on the budget for women-led businesses, organizing an exhibition in Kenya, strengthening the Women Exporters Network (WEXNET), and expediting the issuance of pending licenses for women’s chambers. During the meeting, Khan encouraged the chamber to submit detailed projects aimed at increasing women’s participation in export-related businesses and promised support through the Export Development Fund (EDF), highlighting the government’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

The minister also addressed the need for IWCCI to establish its own headquarters in Islamabad. He suggested that the chamber formally write to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting the allotment of a plot from the Capital Development Authority (CDA). “I will personally take the case to the Honorable PM,” Khan assured the delegation. Furthermore, the minister directed the chamber to submit a proposal focusing on capacity building and branding strategies. “It’s essential that your members are equipped with the right skills and tools,” Khan stated.

In a significant move to enhance international exposure, Khan urged the chamber to identify global exhibitions they wish to participate in and proposed that local fairs be increased. He promised that the Ministry of Commerce, through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), would ensure their presence at these events to promote their businesses on the world stage. The meeting reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to integrate women into the economic mainstream and support their entrepreneurial ventures, ensuring that they play a larger role in driving Pakistan’s economic growth