Karachi claim All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket title

BAHAWALPUR - Karachi deaf cricket team defeated Faisalabad deaf cricket team in a thrilling finale of the All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket Tournament. Faisalabad set a target of 102 runs, which was chased down by Karachi to emerge as title winners. Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and he, along with Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed and representatives from the deaf association, including President Mirza Waseem Baig and Bahawalpur Deaf Welfare Society President Ahmed Nadeem, distributed trophies and cash prizes to both the winners and runners-up. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq praised the efforts of Punjab government in promoting sports and providing facilities to athletes, particularly those with disabilities. He also commended the Bahawalpur Deaf Sports Association for holding Dosti Cup 2024 and congratulated the Karachi Deaf Cricket Team on winning the title. The event was attended by Deaf cricket players, association members, and enthusiastic fans who celebrated the success of the tournament.