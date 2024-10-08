KP Governor urges world community to protect Palestinians’ rights

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed deep sorrow and concern over the ongoing violence and brutality against the Palestinian people.

While marking one year since the escalation of the conflict, the Governor emphasised the urgent need for the international community to take concrete actions to protect Palestinian rights and support their quest for freedom. Kundi remarked that October 7 serves as a reminder of the decades of oppression, violence, and inhumane treatment faced by the Palestinian people.

He highlighted that, in the past year, innocent civilians, particularly women and children, have been targeted, and violations of their fundamental human rights have intensified.

Palestinians are being forced to live in an environment of uncertainty and fear in their own homeland, he said.

The Governor urged the global community, the United Nations, and Muslim countries to listen to the voices of the Palestinian people and unite to take action against Israeli aggression.

He stated that Israel’s illegal settlements and atrocities not only threaten Palestine but also pose a risk to peace worldwide.

Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom, stating, “We stand with the Palestinian people.”

He pledged to continue advocating for the restoration of their rights and the liberation of their lands on every possible platform.

He called on human rights organizations and global powers to take practical steps against this oppression, ensuring that Palestinians receive their rightful entitlements and can live freely in their own country. The Governor concluded his statement with a prayer for the Palestinian people, asking for divine assistance in overcoming their suffering and achieving freedom.

Kundi lauds industries for enhancing Pakistan’s global standing

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday commended industries for their hard work, dedication, and capabilities, which have enhanced Pakistan’s international reputation.

He expressed these views during his visit to Dawood Sons Arms Industry, where he was welcomed by CEO Hakeemuddin Dawood and Ali.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, Senior Vice President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Waheed Arif Awan, President of the Small Industry Chamber; businessman Muqeem Khan; and other political and business figures. During the visit, business leaders raised several concerns.

Governor Kundi assured them that he would liaise with the relevant authorities to ensure a proper supply of electricity and gas pressure. He emphasised that meeting the industry’s energy needs would enhance productivity and contribute to economic development in the province.

He highlighted that Dawood Sons Arms Industry holds a significant position not only within the province but also nationally and internationally, and deserves commendation for its contributions. The Governor toured various sectors of the factory, where he was introduced to modern methods and technologies used in arms manufacturing.

Factory representative Waleem Khan provided insights into the various stages of weapon production, offering a detailed briefing on the manufacturing processes and adherence to global standards.

Kundi praised the management’s efforts, noting that the visible progress in local arms manufacturing is commendable. He pledged the government’s support in further promoting this sector and ensuring the adoption of advanced technologies in arms production.

The administration of Dawood Sons expressed their appreciation for the Governor’s visit and hoped for increased government collaboration to enhance the industry. They stated that with the use of modern technology and government support, the arms manufacturing sector could achieve international standards, thereby boosting the local economy.

Meanwhile, former world squash champion Mohibullah Khan, accompanied by his son Salman Mohib, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the development of sports and the promotion of squash in the province.

During the meeting, Mohibullah Khan emphasised the growing interest of youth in sports and the talent present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in squash.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the significant contributions of Mohibullah Khan, his brother world champion Jansher Khan, and their family to the promotion of the sport.

The Governor assured that the Governor House would provide every possible support for the advancement of sports, ensuring that opportunities are created for youth to excel in squash and other sports.

They also discussed measures to revive squash on a global scale and restore its prominence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.