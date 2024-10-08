KP govt pledges action against illegal gold, minerals extraction

Peshawar - The provincial government has pledged strict action against those involved in the unlawful extraction of gold and other minerals from rivers, with plans to rigorously enforce the Minerals Act.

Machinery used in illegal operations will be confiscated, and violators will face severe legal consequences. Specialised teams will be formed to carry out swift and effective operations.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud. The meeting emphasised the need for district administrations and police to collaborate closely with the Department of Minerals.

It was decided that legal actions would be pursued under both the Minerals Act and the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure thorough accountability.

The crackdown follows a recent incident in Khairabad, Nowshera, where individuals involved in illegal gold extraction attacked government officials, damaged the vehicle of an additional deputy commissioner, and fired at law enforcement officers.

The commissioner assured that all perpetrators would be brought to justice without leniency.