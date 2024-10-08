KP people express solidarity with Palestinians, condemn Israel’s war crimes

Peshawar - On the call of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Palestine Solidarity Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. People from all walks of life expressed complete solidarity with the unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been subjected to endless Israeli crimes and state terrorism in Gaza, especially since October 7, 2023, to date.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan, the people of all 38 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came out in large numbers to support the oppressed Palestinians, holding banners with slogans such as “Stop the genocide of Palestinians and grant freedom to Palestine.”

Fully supporting the government of Pakistan’s decision to observe Palestine Solidarity Day for the first time in the country’s history, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including civil society, intellectuals, politicians, journalists, social workers, human rights activists, and academics, participated in protest rallies, demonstrations, and walks, condemning the endless oppression and state terrorism by Israeli forces in Gaza and Beirut, Lebanon.

In Peshawar, a large protest demonstration, attended by people from all walks of life, civil society, transporters, and traders, was held in front of the Press Club in connection with the day.

Dr Muhammad Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, praised the Prime Minister’s bold stance on the Palestine issue during his recent landmark address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He said that unarmed Palestinian men, women, and innocent children had been buried alive under the wreckage of buildings bombed by Israeli forces over the past year.

The war in Gaza, where even hospitals, mosques, schools, humanitarian aid centers, and homes were attacked, has exposed the barbarism of Israeli forces, who have shown no regard for humanity, international law, or Security Council resolutions.

Dr Ejaz Khan stated that the time has come for world superpowers and the UN to take immediate action to stop the massacre of Palestinians. He added that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Baitul Muqaddas as its capital, is the only viable solution to the long-standing conflict.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador, strongly supported Pakistan’s decision to observe Palestine Solidarity Day at the national level, reiterating that Israel has broken all records of oppression and state terrorism in Gaza. He said Israel now mocks world powers, international institutions, Security Council resolutions, and the International Court of Justice after extending the war to Beirut, Lebanon.

He condemned the UN Security Council’s failure to address the long-standing issues of Palestine and Kashmir and strongly denounced Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and Beirut. He said over 41,000 unarmed Palestinians, including children, the elderly, and women, have been massacred, with millions injured and displaced.

Manzoor, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, warned that if Israel’s state terrorism is not stopped immediately, it could engulf the entire Middle East and even spread beyond the region’s borders, causing irreparable losses to global peace.

The experts urged the UN Security Council to act decisively by imposing an immediate and permanent ceasefire and holding Israel accountable for its war crimes.