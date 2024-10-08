Man burned to death in Attock

ATTOCK - Pindigheb police have arrested five suspects, including three women, allegedly involved in the murder of a young man. All have been sent behind bars. According to a press release issued from Police Headquarters Attock and the FIR, 24-year-old Muhammad Noaman, a resident of village Akhlas and an employee of a sensitive organisation, told the police in his last statement from his deathbed that he had been in an illicit relationship with a woman, identified as “S”, for the last four years. She called him to her house, where she and her accomplices poured petrol over him and set him on fire. The victim later succumbed to his burn injuries. The police initiated an investigation and arrested Muhammad Ashraf, Asad, and three women in connection with the case.