Man kills niece for ‘honour’ in Mehar

MEHAR  -  A man killed her niece for ‘honour’ in village Theba of Mehar in Sindh province, police said on Monday. According to details, Mir Jan Gaadhi killed her niece Waheeda Gaadhi. Local police reached the crime scene and shifted the body of deceased Waheeda Gaadhi to a local hospital. The mother of the girl said that her daughter was innocent and her brother killed her due to ‘honour’. She demanded police to apprehend the accused as soon as possible. Police registered a case and started investigation.

