Mercury soars to 35 Celsius in port city

KARACHI - The sea breeze has been suspended as the temperature has soared to 35 degree Celsius, while the ‘feel like’ temperature has been 37 Celsius owing to high ratio of humidity. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures in Karachi, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 38 degrees Celsius today (Tuesday). The Met Office has forecast maximum temperature today between 33 to 35 Celsius in the metropolis. The Early Warning Centre of the PMD had earlier issued an advisory that the northwestern desert winds from Balochistan will start affecting the city from Monday, causing the maximum temperature to rise. Due to higher humidity levels, the heat may feel more intense than the actual temperature.