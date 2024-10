LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Murad Ali and Wapda’s Mahoor Shahzad emerged as title winners in the 61st National Badminton Championships concluded here in Lahore. In the men’s doubles final, Raja Muhammad Hasnain and Raja Zulqarnain Haider won the title while the women doubles’ title was claimed by Saima Waqas and Ammarah Ishtiaq and the mixed doubles title was won by M Ali Larosh and Zubaira Islam. Secretary Sports Wapda Umair Malik Aslam distributed prizes amongst the finalists.