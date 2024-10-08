Tuesday, October 08, 2024
National Weightlifting C’ship relocated after PSB prohibition

October 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  The National Weightlifting Championship has been moved to the Railway Burt Institute Wedding Hall after the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) barred the Railway Sports Board from hosting the event at the Railway Stadium. Despite the last-minute setback, the organisers swiftly secured the new venue using personal funds. Initially planned for the Lahore Railway Stadium, the event faced an unexpected halt when the PSB, through the Railway Ministry, directed the Railway Sports Board to cancel the competition. The reason for this decision remains unclear. The four-day championship will now begin today (Tuesday), with the weigh-ins scheduled from 9 to 10 am. Athletes from across the country have already arrived in Lahore, and despite the confusion, the National Men’s and Women’s Weightlifting Championships will proceed as planned. However, the Railway CEO Weightlifting Cup has been canceled. The Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, led by President Hafiz Imran Butt, condemned the PSB’s actions, including the withdrawal of sponsorship for the event.

