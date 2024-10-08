Tuesday, October 08, 2024
NDMA Chairman reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to effective disaster management

Web Desk
2:23 PM | October 08, 2024
National

Lieutenant General Inam Haider, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has reiterated Pakistan's strong resolve to implement effective disaster management plans and actions.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Haider emphasized the country's commitment to adhering to all global disaster risk reduction protocols. He highlighted the importance of preparedness and resilience in facing potential disasters, ensuring that Pakistan aligns with international standards in disaster management practices.

