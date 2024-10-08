Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Pakistan pushes for snow leopard as climate symbol

October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCEC) is collaborating with 12 member countries of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) to propose the snow leopard as an international symbol of climate adaptation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). At a high-level meeting, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam outlined the initiative, which includes formal communications to the UNGA and key wildlife conservation organizations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure a unified national approach, with efforts aimed at presenting a strong case at the upcoming COP 29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Romina emphasized the snow leopard’s significance as a climate change indicator and Pakistan’s commitment to wildlife conservation. Ambassador for Wildlife Sardar Jamal Ahmad Khan Leghari expressed optimism that this proposal will strengthen Pakistan’s global voice on climate action. Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz from the Snow Leopard Foundation noted that this initiative will enhance conservation efforts both in Pakistan and globally. Mr. Koustubh Sharma from GSLEP commended Pakistan’s leadership, stating that the initiative could significantly improve snow leopard conservation efforts.

