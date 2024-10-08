Pakistan seeks global climate symbol status for snow leopard at UNGA

Pakistan has intensified its efforts to designate the snow leopard as an international symbol of climate adaptation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Climate Change, reflects the country’s commitment to global environmental preservation and highlights the snow leopard as a crucial species affected by climate change.

In a meeting held in Islamabad, Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, discussed the strategic steps to advance this cause. She emphasized the importance of raising international awareness about the snow leopard’s habitat, which is highly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming.

Pakistan plans to send formal communications to the UNGA, the governments of snow leopard range countries, and leading wildlife conservation organizations to gather support for the initiative. Alam reiterated that the move aims to position the snow leopard as a symbol of resilience and adaptation in the face of climate challenges.

In addition to the UNGA outreach, Pakistan will present its case at the upcoming COP 29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, next month. By showcasing the snow leopard as a vital component of global biodiversity, the country hopes to garner international backing for stronger conservation policies and collaborative efforts to combat climate change.

With this initiative, Pakistan not only seeks to protect the snow leopard but also to spotlight the broader impacts of climate change on vulnerable species and ecosystems across the globe.