Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The architecture of Versailles speaks of a time when power had no need to justify itself.” –Jules Hardouin-Mansart

Past in Perspective
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Reign of King Louis XIV, often referred to as the “Sun King,” spanned from 1643 to 1715 and marked a pivotal era in French history. Louis XIV centralised power, epitomising absolute monarchy and establishing a grandiose court at the Palace of Versailles. The palace became the symbol of his authority and opulence, showcasing exquisite architecture, expansive gardens, and lavish interiors. Louis XIV’s rule is characterised by his pursuit of cultural, political, and military dominance, leaving an indelible imprint on France’s identity. The Palace of Versailles remains an enduring testament to the splendour and excesses of the French monarchy during this influential period.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024