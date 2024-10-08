People in Wana grappling with surge in prices of food items

South waziristan - Residents of Wana, the main town in Lower South Waziristan, are grappling with an alarming surge in the prices of essential food items.

The sharp increase has been attributed to the recent closure of the Angoor Adda gate, a critical border crossing, along with the deteriorating security situation in the region. The impact has been most pronounced in the prices of vegetables and fruits, which are now significantly higher compared to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent market rates show that the price of onions has soared to Rs200 per kilogram, while potatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kilogram. Similarly, other commonly used vegetables, such as bitter gourd, okra, eggplant, and pumpkin, are priced between Rs100 and Rs110 per kilogram. In the fruit market, apples have reached Rs200 per kilogram, and grapes are being sold for an unprecedented Rs400 per kilogram. Bananas are also more expensive, with a dozen now costing Rs150.

Local shopkeepers and fruit traders report that food prices in the newly merged tribal districts have always been slightly higher due to their reliance on imports from the neighbouring country. However, the recent closure of the Angoor Adda gate, along with other checkpoints, compounded by security concerns and ongoing protests, has forced traders to source essential goods from Peshawar, leading to further price hikes.

The local traders warned that unless the security situation improves and the border crossings reopen, food prices may continue to rise, placing an additional burden on local residents already struggling with economic challenges. They also appealed to the federal and provincial governments to recognise the hardships faced by the local tribesmen and reopen the Angoor Adda gate for import and export purposes.

The prolonged closure of these key trade routes could exacerbate the situation, making basic necessities increasingly unaffordable for many, they warned.