Petition seeking KP CM’s disqualification filed in PHC

Peshawar - A petition seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

The petition, filed by Advocate Aziz Uddin Kakakhel, stated that the Chief Minister had violated his oath of office and should be declared disqualified for the position under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The petition argued that Ali Amin Gandapur had used provincial resources and machinery during party protests, which is prohibited by the Constitution. It highlighted that individuals holding public office are barred from using government resources for political purposes.

Furthermore, the petition claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur had “invaded” the federal government alongside his party workers, an act that was described as embarrassing.

The petition also sought a stay order to prevent the Chief Minister from continuing in office.

Kakakhel requested the court to ensure that the expenses incurred through the use of government machinery be reimbursed by the Chief Minister personally.