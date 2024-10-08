PHC directs KP govt to challenge KP House sealing in IHC

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to challenge the sealing of the KP House in Islamabad by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PHC bench, led by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, was hearing the provincial government's petition against the CDA's action. Advocate General Shah Faisal argued that KP House, a provincial property, had been improperly sealed by the CDA, a local regulatory authority.

Justice Ibrahim emphasized that the issue did not involve a federal institution and advised the KP government to withdraw the petition and file it with the IHC, given the CDA's autonomous status. The bench reiterated that closing a provincial house was wrong and urged the KP government to address the matter in the appropriate legal forum.