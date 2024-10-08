Tuesday, October 08, 2024
PHC grants transit bail to CM’s aide, 2 anti-corruption officials

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted transit bail to Musaddiq Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, along with two officials from the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Siddiq Anjum and Muhammad Siddiq.

The court directed the petitioners to appear before the relevant courts in Islamabad to address the charges against them. The transit bail for the two anti-corruption officials extends until October 25.

The court was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a case against the three individuals in Islamabad. However, the petitioners claimed that the charges were politically motivated and that they were present in Peshawar when the case was registered.

The bail was approved by a single bench presided over by PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

