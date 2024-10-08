PM approves establishment of relief fund for Palestine and Lebanon

on Tuesday approved the creation of the “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon” to aid victims of Israeli aggression.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been instructed to open a dedicated account for this purpose. Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, will oversee the relief operations, according to a statement by the PM Office Media Wing.

During the same cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom briefed members on the progress of e-office implementation across federal ministries and institutions.

Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 places in the United Nations E-Governance Development Index due to efforts to promote e-governance.

The cabinet was informed that e-office systems are in place in all 40 divisions of the federal government, with 100 percent implementation in several ministries.

The prime minister urged further improvement and requested a review of progress within two weeks.