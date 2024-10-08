PM Shehbaz calls for stronger security for Chinese nationals after Karachi attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the urgent need for stringent security measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan. During a federal cabinet meeting, he expressed his condolences for the tragic terrorist incident in Karachi that claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and injured one, along with several Pakistanis.

PM Shehbaz noted that, following the Basham incident, the Chinese government had raised concerns about the safety of its citizens working in Pakistan. He recalled his assurances made during a visit to China in June, expressing regret that the recent attack occurred despite those commitments.

The Prime Minister conveyed his embarrassment over the incident during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, affirming the government’s dedication to enhancing security measures for Chinese nationals. He assured the ambassador that comprehensive security arrangements had been implemented for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz highlighted the support from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China for Pakistan’s IMF program, mentioning an anticipated visit from a Saudi delegation, followed by the Chinese Prime Minister. He viewed these developments as significant opportunities for Pakistan during the SCO conference.

In a broader context, PM Shehbaz criticized the PTI, recalling the 2014 sit-in at D-Chowk and pointing out the economic implications of the postponed visit of the Chinese President. He questioned the potential for investment in Pakistan amidst protests and violence, accusing the PTI of undermining the nation's economic recovery.