PMC holds peace walk to express solidarity with Palestinians

Peshawar - Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organised a special ceremony on Monday and held a peace walk to commemorate one year of the Palestinians’ struggle for freedom and the ongoing genocide of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and raising their voices in support of their cause.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Shams-ul-Haq Haneef said, “The Palestinians have chosen a path of dignity and honor. They are fighting a battle for Islam, the protection of the sanctity of Bait-ul-Muqdas, and their struggle has the potential to escalate into a global issue, reshaping the world map.” He emphasised that resolving the Palestinian conflict is impossible without making it a global priority.

Prof Dr Ayesha Abdullah urged the attendees to boycott Israeli and American multinational products, strongly support the Palestinian cause, and take practical steps toward the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion, Waleed, a fourth-year student, shared alarming statistics, revealing that over 41,000 Palestinians have been martyred, 75% of whom are women, children, and the elderly. Additionally, around 100,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza and are still awaiting medical aid, and more than 10,000, half of them children, have been martyred under the rubble.