Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMI collects 431kg of waste in beach cleaning activity

PMI collects 431kg of waste in beach cleaning activity
PR
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Youth Development Society (EYDS), organised the “Stride for Sustainability” beach cleanup and awareness walk at Clifton Beach, Karachi.

During the event, participants were divided into three teams, each tasked with collecting the most recyclable waste along a 1.5 to 2 km stretch of Karachi’s coastline. A total of 431kg of waste was collected by all the participants. Safety and participant well-being were prioritized, with clear guidelines on hydration, protective gear, and safe handling of waste.

On this occasion, Ali Takesh, Managing Director, Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with EYDS for this important event. At Philip Morris, sustainability is at the heart of our operations. This beach cleanup drive reflects our commitment to reducing pollution and fostering environmental awareness.”

Man kills niece for ‘honour’ in Mehar

Shaista Ayesha, Vice President at EYDS, highlighted the importance of collective efforts in driving lasting sustainability. “This beach cleanup drive is crucial not only for protecting marine and human life but also for raising awareness about the importance of anti-littering,” she said.

In addition to the cleanup, participants received valuable insights into recycling best practices, learning what materials could be recycled – such as plastics, metals, and glass – and how their actions contribute to promoting a circular economy. The collected recyclables will be handed over to local startups focused on innovative recycling solutions, ensuring that the waste gathered during the event is transformed into new materials and products.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024