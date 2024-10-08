PMI collects 431kg of waste in beach cleaning activity

KARACHI - Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Youth Development Society (EYDS), organised the “Stride for Sustainability” beach cleanup and awareness walk at Clifton Beach, Karachi.

During the event, participants were divided into three teams, each tasked with collecting the most recyclable waste along a 1.5 to 2 km stretch of Karachi’s coastline. A total of 431kg of waste was collected by all the participants. Safety and participant well-being were prioritized, with clear guidelines on hydration, protective gear, and safe handling of waste.

On this occasion, Ali Takesh, Managing Director, Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with EYDS for this important event. At Philip Morris, sustainability is at the heart of our operations. This beach cleanup drive reflects our commitment to reducing pollution and fostering environmental awareness.”

Shaista Ayesha, Vice President at EYDS, highlighted the importance of collective efforts in driving lasting sustainability. “This beach cleanup drive is crucial not only for protecting marine and human life but also for raising awareness about the importance of anti-littering,” she said.

In addition to the cleanup, participants received valuable insights into recycling best practices, learning what materials could be recycled – such as plastics, metals, and glass – and how their actions contribute to promoting a circular economy. The collected recyclables will be handed over to local startups focused on innovative recycling solutions, ensuring that the waste gathered during the event is transformed into new materials and products.