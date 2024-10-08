Police arrest members of bike-lifting gang

RAWALPINDI - Police have apprehended two active members of the Tata gang involved in street crimes, including bike lifting, and recovered cash, stolen items, and weapons. According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested Suleman alias Tata and Abdul Wahab, seizing two iPhones, Rs 36,000, a stolen motorcycle, a weapon, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The suspects have been shifted to jail for an identification parade.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.