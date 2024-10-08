Political bigwigs decide to defer tabling constitutional amendments package

ISLAMABAD - The top political leadership of the country on Monday decided to defer tabling the proposed constitutional amendments package in the Parliament.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a long meeting on Monday with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

It was the first-ever gathering of former Pakistan democratic movement leaders now in the government.

According to sources, the political gathering at Aiwan e Sadr discussed the political situation in the country in the wake of ongoing PTI protests against the government.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the meeting openly conveyed his reservations on the proposed constitutional amendment and said any such step would further destabilise the country and the institutions.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also spoke on this occasion and said political stability is the need of the hour. President Asif Zardari also suggested more consultations with like-minded political elements within and outside of the Parliament for achieving consensus.