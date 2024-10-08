PPP pledges continued support to Palestine cause

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday pledged continued support to Palestine cause - marking one year since the Israel launched attacks.

On the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, PPP leaders, including Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid, and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, expressed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the All Parties Conference held earlier in the day was a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s long-standing support and solidarity with the Palestinian people. “The entire nation is united today to raise its voice against Israeli oppression,” she added. She highlighted that it had been one year since Israel’s aggressive military actions and war frenzy began on October 7, 2023. She noted that over the past year, more than 42,000 Palestinians had been killed, including over 16,000 children. The PPP leader said more than 100,000 people had been injured, and around 2.3 million people, comprising over 90% of Gaza’s population, had been forcibly displaced.

Senator Rehman lamented the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, homes, economy, agricultural lands, and fishing industry. She condemned Israel for limiting aid supplies to Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis by creating shortages of food and medical supplies. “One year later, on October 7, 2024, Israel is not only at war with Palestine but also engaged in direct conflicts with Lebanon, Iran, Syria, and Yemen,” the lawmaker said. She called on the global community to intervene and stop Israel’s aggressive actions, which she described as a significant threat to peace in the Middle East and globally. PPP leader Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, stressing that the All Parties Conference held in Islamabad marked a year of Israeli brutality and human rights violations. “Our support for Palestine remains steadfast,” she said, adding that the situation was not just a Palestinian issue but a matter of global concern for humanity. She urged the international community to take decisive action to halt Israel’s atrocities against innocent children, women, and the elderly, calling the systematic genocide a violation of international human rights laws.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the All Parties Conference symbolized the unity of the Pakistani nation in supporting the Palestinians. He strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric actions, which had resulted in the deaths of thousands, including children, and the displacement of large parts of the Palestinian population. “The rightful owners of the land of Palestine have been forced out,” Bukhari said, decrying Israel’s ongoing bombings and denial of medical and food supplies to the wounded. Bukhari urged international human rights organizations to step up and halt the atrocities against the Palestinian people, calling on the United Nations to play an effective role in ending the violence and ensuring lasting peace.