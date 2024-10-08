Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP Sanghar decides to fully participate in Hyderabad rally on 18th

Staff Reporter
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sanghar district has announced its active participation in the upcoming rally to be held in Hyderabad on October 18, in honour of the martyrs of the Karsaz incident. According to details, the PPP district Sanghar meeting was chaired by the district president Ali Hassan Hingorjo in Tando Adam. The meeting was attended by the Member of the National Assembly Allauddin Junejo, MPA Paras Dero, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, District General Secretary Jahangir Junejo, District Council Chairman Riaz Hussain Kharasani, Municipal Chairman Tando Adam Ghulam Murtaza Junejo as well as municipal, town committee and union council chairmen alongwith other office bearers of affiliated organisations.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024